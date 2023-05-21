Morning brief: Modi reviews bilateral strategic ties with Sunak, Northern Ireland council poll, & more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed bilateral strategic ties with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Sunday (May 21). During the meeting, Modi and Sunak agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas such as science and technology, trade and investment. As the G7 summit in Hiroshima entered its last day, Russia and China came down heavy on G7 after the grouping targeted them. Russia said that decisions at the summit were aimed at the "double containment of Russia and China". China, on the other hand, said G7's "approach has no international credibility whatsoever".

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a productive meeting with his British counterpart Rishi Sunak on Sunday during which the two leaders reviewed the bilateral strategic partnership between the two countries which included progress in India-UK FTA negotiations.

The Russian and Chinese sides did not take lightly the statements released at the G7 summit, currently being held in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Moscow was the first to react saying decisions at the G7 meet were aimed at the "double containment of Russia and China". Meanwhile, Beijing said G7's "approach has no international credibility whatsoever".

After making significant gains in the Northern Ireland 2023 council elections, Sinn Féin is now the largest party for the first time in both local government as well as Stormont. When all votes are tallied, the party has gained 144 seats, an increase from the 105 council members elected in 2019.

The Quad group leaders – Australia, India, Japan and the United States – on Saturday took a thinly veiled swipe at China's behaviour at their meeting held in Hiroshima, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit.



