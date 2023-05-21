Russia, China come down heavy on G7 after grouping targets them

The Russian and Chinese sides did not take lightly the statements released at the G7 summit, currently being held in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. Moscow was the first to react saying decisions at the G7 meet were aimed at the "double containment of Russia and China". Meanwhile, Beijing said G7's "approach has no international credibility whatsoever".

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, addressing a televised conference said the Western world was using Ukraine as a tool to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

"The task was set loudly and openly - to defeat Russia on the battlefield, but not to stop there, but to eliminate it as a geopolitical competitor," said Lavrov.

"Look at the decisions that are being discussed and adopted today in Hiroshima at G7 summit of the Seven, and which are aimed at the double containment of Russia and China," he added.

Lavrov was referring to a statement released by the grouping under which it was agreed to tighten sanctions against Moscow. The G7 statement also urged China, Moscow's partner to press President Vladimir Putin to halt his military aggression and withdraw troops from Ukraine.

Kremlin could have also been irked after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was given a space at the platform, holding a bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who vowed to end the war using any means possible.

"India, and I, personally would do whatever it takes to stop the war in Ukraine," said PM Modi.

G7 manipulating China-related issues: Beijing As for China, the country expressed 'strong dissatisfaction' with a communique issued by the grouping which targetted Beijing on issues such as the South China Sea, human rights and its alleged interference in foreign democracies.

"The G7 insisted on manipulating China-related issues, smearing and attacking China," said a spokesperson of the foreign ministry.

"China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition and has lodged an official protest with Japan, the host country of the summit, as well as other relevant parties."

Notably, the bloc instructed China to not "conduct interference activities" whilst simultaneously expressing concerns about the human rights abuse of the Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province as well as the treatment of other minorities in Tibet.

"The G7 trumpets that it wants to move towards a peaceful, stable and prosperous world. But in fact it is hindering world peace, undermining regional stability and inhibiting the development of other countries," the spokesperson added.

