G7 summit 2023 LIVE | PM Modi holds bilateral talks with British PM Rishi Sunak
Story highlights
G7 summit 2023: The G7 summit is being hosted by Japan's G7 presidency this year in Hiroshima, Japan. The summit in Hiroshima provides an opportunity for G7 leaders to demonstrate their strong commitment to upholding the international order based on the rule of law, as well as to expand their outreach to non-member countries. The following are the primary concerns to be addressed all through the eight working sessions: Russia's aggression against Ukraine, engagement with international partners Follow the blog for all the latest updates.
nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, economic resilience and security, climate, energy and environment, food, health and development. Leaders from Australia, Brazil, the Comoros, the Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam have also been invited to participate in various working sessions during the summit by the Japanese chair. The G7 meet is special for India as it is the first visit to the Japanese city by an Indian prime minister since India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1974.
G7 summit 2023: The G7 summit is being hosted by Japan's G7 presidency this year in Hiroshima, Japan. The summit in Hiroshima provides an opportunity for G7 leaders to demonstrate their strong commitment to upholding the international order based on the rule of law, as well as to expand their outreach to non-member countries. The following are the primary concerns to be addressed all through the eight working sessions: Russia's aggression against Ukraine, engagement with international partners
Follow the blog for all the latest updates.
PM Modi and his British counterpart talked about deepening ties across commerce, technology, and education during their meeting.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Hiroshima, Japan. pic.twitter.com/qf1VHiMl9i— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023
After a day of bilateral meetings, PM Modi commended day-2 by having the acquaintance of British PM Rishi Sunak.
"PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with PM @RishiSunak of UK in Hiroshima. The leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas including commerce, technology, and education," tweeted the PMO.
PM @narendramodi held fruitful talks with PM @RishiSunak of UK in Hiroshima. The leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas including commerce, technology, and education. pic.twitter.com/4PdE4GmFwo— PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 21, 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his day by visiting the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor’s book. PM Modi paid tribute to the memory of Hiroshima victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan.