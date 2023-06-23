Morning brief: Modi-Biden raise toast for 'next-level' India-US ties, Titanic submersible implodes, and more

In a grand State Dinner hosted by the Bidens in visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honour, US president Joe Biden invoked legendary Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's 'Gitanjali' lessons as a mark towards furtherance of democratic principles worldwide. In the Atlantic, over a century-old Titanic debris came back in spotlight after a 'debris field' was discovered by an underwater robot searching five people aboard the Titan submersible.

In other news, Meryl Streep, one of the greatest Hollywood actresses of all time, turned 74.

Shortly after the State Dinner hosted by the Bidens in visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's honour, the White House hailed India and the US as the world’s oldest and largest democracies who are the key security providers in the Indo-Pacific.

"The United States and India are a combined force for global good," the White House said.

"Today’s State Visit will take US-India ties to the next level as we build the future we want to see," it added.

The Bidens hosted India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a State Dinner in the White House on June 22, in which a roaring democracy-based bilateral convergence of India and the United States was heard in an elite gathering consisting of Indian billionaire Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, Adobe’s CEO Shantanu Narayen and close to 100 well-known public figures.



OceanGate released a bleak statement on Thursday after the US Coast Guard said that a "debris field" has been discovered by an underwater robot searching near the wreck of the Titanic for a missing submersible with five people on board. It said that the passengers have "sadly been lost".



Filmmaker James Cameron, who directed the iconic film Titanic, has said many warnings around safety were ignored by tourists on board the submersible that imploded near the famous shipwreck, killing five people. Cameron is also a deep-sea explorer. Cameron said the sub had been the source of widespread concern in the close-knit ocean exploration community, and drew parallels to the 1912 ocean liner sinking in which around 1,500 people died.