Morning brief: Latest from Israel-Hamas war, US orders Saudi fund to exit Altman's AI startup and more

Loud explosions were heard from the Gaza Strip as fighting between Israel and Hamas stretched into the second day on Saturday following the end of the ceasefire. Track live updates from the Israel-Hamas war on WION. In major development from the USA, the Biden administration reportedly forced a Saudi fund to exit from OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman's AI startup. Rain Neuromorphics, a startup designing chips, had raised $25 million last year from a Saudi Aramco-backed venture capital firm Prosperity7. Meanwhile, as the world leaders gather in Dubai for the COP28 Summit, a recent study published in Communications Earth & Environment suggests that there is more than a 10 per cent chance that Europe could see two consecutive years of massive heat and drought crisis between 2050 and 2075.

Israel has told the United Nations (UN) that it would not renew a visa for a top UN humanitarian aid official for the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, a spokesperson said on Friday (Dec 1).

The US reportedly forced a Saudi-backed fund to disinvest from a major Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip startup backed by OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman.

South Korea successfully launched its first spy satellite aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base on Friday (Dec 1), days after arch-enemy North Korea did the same.

Extreme drought and heat may occur year after year much earlier in Europe than previously thought.

Watch: Israel-Hamas truce: Will there be another ceasefire?