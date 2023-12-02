Israel-Hamas war: Israel will not renew visa for top UN aid official for Gaza

Israel has told the United Nations (UN) that it would not renew a visa for a top UN humanitarian aid official for the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, a spokesperson said on Friday (Dec 1). Lynn Hastings, a veteran UN official, has served as the deputy special coordinator for the Middle East peace process and UN humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory for nearly three years.

Speaking to reporters, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "We've been informed by the Israeli authorities that they would not renew the visa of Ms Hastings past the due date at some point later this month."

Dujarric did not mention whether Hastings would be replaced but said UN staff did not overstay their visas in any country, adding UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had full in her.

Renewed fighting enters day 2

The renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas following the end of the weeklong truce entered the second day on Saturday. On Friday, explosions over Gaza City could be heard from southern Israel. A report by the news agency Reuters said that eastern areas of southern Gaza came under intense bombardment with columns of smoke rising into the sky.

The Israeli military said it struck over 200 terror targets in Gaza. By Friday evening, health officials in the coastal strip said Israeli strikes had killed 184 people, wounded at least 589 others and hit more than 20 houses.

Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the truce collapse by rejecting terms to extend the daily release of hostages held by militants in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

The truce first started on Nov 24 and was extended twice.

Negotiations going on to restore truce: Qatar

Qatar said on Friday that negotiations going on with Israelis and Palestinians to restore the truce, but Israel's renewed bombardment of Gaza had complicated matters. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Washington was working diplomatically to restore the truce.

"We're going to continue to work with Israel and Egypt and Qatar on efforts to re-implement the pause," he told reporters in California.