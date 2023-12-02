Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: 178 killed in Gaza post fight resumption
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: After the collapse of the truce deal between Israel and Hamas on Friday (Dec 1), the fight has resumed. The Israeli side has dialled up its combat operations on the Gaza Strip, saying Hamas violated the truce agreement first. The Israeli military is currently attacking the southern parts of the strip. The Israel Defense Forces said it had dropped leaflets in the southern city of Khan Younis, terming it a 'fighting zone' and urging residents to evacuate.
Follow WION for all the LIVE updates
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: After the collapse of the truce deal between Israel and Hamas on Friday (Dec 1), the fight has resumed. The Israeli side has dialled up its combat operations on the Gaza Strip, saying Hamas violated the truce agreement first. The Israeli military is currently attacking the southern parts of the strip. The Israel Defense Forces said it had dropped leaflets in the southern city of Khan Younis, terming it a 'fighting zone' and urging residents to evacuate.
Hamas-run health ministry on Friday said 178 people had lost their lives in the Gaza Strip following the resumption of the war. The fight restarted after Israel claimed Hamas violated the truce agreement.
Terror outfit Hezbollah on Friday evening said one of its members was among three people killed in Israeli strikes. The Iran-backed terror group identified the member killed as Mohammed Mazraani.
Hamas fired a barrage of long-range rockets for the second time as central Israel was surrounded by incoming rocket sirens.
The alerts were activated in Gan Yavne, Ness Ziona, Rishon Lezion, Yavne, Rehovot, Ashdod, as well as smaller towns in the area.