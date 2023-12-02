Israel-Hamas conflict 'a war on children': UNICEF spokesperson

A spokesperson from the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday (Dec 1) that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas was "a war on children," adding the world could not see more children with the wounds of a conflict. Sharing a video on Instagram, Elder said he was at a hospital in the Gaza Strip, and an explosion occurred 50 metres from the premises.

"The ceasefire is over. We can already hear the bombing. I am at a hospital. There was a hit about 50 metres from here. This is the biggest, still functioning hospital in Gaza. It's at 200% capacity. Yes, this is a hospital. The health system here is overwhelmed," Elder said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Elder (@james_unicef) × This hospital simply cannot take more children with the wounds of war. There are children everywhere," he added.

'Cannot allow more children in Gaza to suffer'

Elder said that the world could see more children with the wounds of war, with the burns, with the shrapnel littering their bodies, with the broken bones. The UNICEF spokesperson pointed out that inaction by those with influence was allowing the killing of children.

"Clearly words, clearly pleas from the world do not make a difference on those who have the power to stop the killing, the maiming of children. So let's, at least, look at the damage being done," he further said.

Elder's remarks came after renewed fighting between Israel and Hamas following the expiration of the week-long truce which started on Nov 24. On Saturday, the Israeli military carried out deadly bombardments in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said on Friday that more than 170 people had been killed in the war-torn region since Friday. The UN had warned that the fighting would worsen an extreme humanitarian emergency.