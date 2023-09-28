Morning brief: Key moments from GOP debate, Trudeau tenders apology, and more
Good morning! Begin your day with WION's daily news brief.
GOP debate: Seven candidates, barring Trump, took part in the second GOP debate held Wednesday. Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy again appeared to be dominating all of his rivals on the stage, with Trump simply skipping the event yet again.
Uzbekistan blast: An explosion rocked Uzbek capital Wednesdayt night, decimating a customs warehouse near the Tashkent International Airport with videos circulating on social media showing a column of flames and smoke rising into the night sky.
Justin Trudeau: The Canadian PM tendered an apology on Wednesday for honouring a man associated with the Nazis. He also threw the parliament speaker under the bus for the "grave mistake."
The second GOP debate concluded Wednesday (Sep 27) with seven candidates vying for dominance on the stage.
An explosion was reported near the airport in Uzbekistan's capital city of Tashkent Wednesday overnight (Sep 27) into Thursday (Sep 28), the news agency AFP reported citing local media.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued an apology on Wednesday (Sept 27) regarding Parliament's recognition of a man associated with the Nazis during last week's address by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Gravitas: India's anti-terror crackdown, Khalistan-Gangster nexus with links to Canada raided
While Canada provides a safe haven to extremist elements, India has launched a massive crackdown on the Khalistan-Gangster nexus. India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted multiple raids across at least six Indian states. Watch this video for more details.
US: Consumer confidence dives to month low; home sales tumble
Rising gas prices and high-interest rates contributed to greater economic uncertainty and dampened consumer confidence in September, dropping the key economic indicator to the lowest level in four months, according to data released Tuesday.