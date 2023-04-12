Morning Brief: Joe Biden reaches Northern Ireland, IMF says India's economy 'very strong', & more

United States President Joe Biden landed in Northern Ireland for his four-day visit, where he will show his support for the country's peace and will also attend events which will celebrate his Irish roots. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slightly decreased its global growth projection for 2023-24 from 6.1 per cent to 5.9 per cent, however, it praised the Indian economy. Meanwhile, Twitter's Elon Musk announced the final date for removing legacy Blue checks from verified Twitter accounts.

Click on the headline to read more:

United States President Joe Biden has reached Northern Ireland, starting his four-day visit to the island, where he will extend his support for the country's peace and will celebrate his Irish roots.





The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday (April 11) slightly lowered its global growth projection for 2023-24 to 5.9 per cent from 6.1 per cent earlier, but the financial agency has praised the Indian economy.





Many dozens of people, including children, are reported to be dead in central Myanmar following the military's airstrikes on Tuesday. The number of dead cited by a local pro-democracy group and media go as high as 100. Myanmar's military has reportedly confirmed the airstrikes without commenting on the number of people killed in its offensive against its own people.





Twitter owner Elon Musk early Wednesday (April 12) set a final date for removing legacy Blue checks from Twitter accounts verified under the social media giant's previous regime. "Final date for removing legacy Blue checks is 4/20," Musk tweeted.