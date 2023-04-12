Myanmar military targets 'school children performing dances' in Sagaing; up to 100 feared dead

Many dozens of people, including children, are reported to be dead in central Myanmar following the military's airstrikes on Tuesday. The number of dead cited by a local pro-democracy group and media go as high as 100. Myanmar's military has reportedly confirmed the airstrikes without commenting on the number of people killed in its offensive against its own people.

The airstrikes took place in the Sagaing region, a stronghold of deposed opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s now-suspended National League for Democracy

The people who died after Tuesday’s airstrikes were reportedly attending a ceremony in a village held by opponents of the army rule. The airstrikes targeted a community hall, resulting in as many fatalities.

The United Nations human rights chief said he was “horrified" at reported air strikes.

"It appears school children performing dances, as well as other civilians, attending an opening ceremony at the hall in Pazigyi village, Kanbalu Township, were among the victims," Volker Turk said.

Describing how "a helicopter gunship then reportedly fired on those fleeing the hall", he pointed to reports of the attack and said that he was horrified at it.

Undated visuals attributed to be from the Sagaing region show graphic images of bodies scattered among the ruins of homes. WION cannot independently verify the veracity of these videos.

The UN Human Rights chief accused Myanmar’s military of disregarding "clear legal obligations… to protect civilians in the conduct of hostilities" and showing "blatant disregard for the related rules of international law".

“I also call on all parties to take all feasible precautions to protect the civilian population that is under their control from the effects of attacks, including by avoiding locating military objectives within or near densely populated areas," he said.

Myanmar’s military took over Naypyidaw’s power corridors in a coup two years ago. The country has been under chaos ever since. The military is increasingly using air strikes to counter an armed struggle against its rule. More than 3,000 civilians are estimated to have been killed since then by security forces.

Sagaing region has reportedly put up a fierce resistance to the military’s rule. Intense fighting has been raging in the region with sporadic instances of human rights violations for months.

Turk reiterated that "there are reasonable grounds to believe that the military and its affiliated militias are responsible for an extremely broad range of human rights violations and abuses since 1 February 2021".

Some of those violations, he warned, “may constitute crimes against humanity and war crimes."

"I firmly believe the international justice processes now underway will one day hold the military leadership accountable for such crimes," he said.

