Morning brief: Japan hosts G7 meet in Hiroshima, impeachment articles against Biden, and more

Japan is hosting the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, the home town of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, from May 19 -21, welcoming leaders form Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The European Union is a ‘non-enumerated member’. Additionally, the United Kingdom will impose fresh sanctions on Russia, including ban on diamonds and copper. In other news, Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his handling of migrant crossings along the United States-Mexico border.

The G7 summit is being hosted by Japan's G7 presidency this year in Hiroshima, Japan. The summit in Hiroshima provides an opportunity for G7 leaders to demonstrate their strong commitment to upholding the international order based on the rule of law, as well as to expand their outreach to the Global South.

The United States and the rest of the "Group of Seven" major economies will announce additional sanctions and export limits targeting Russia for its war in Ukraine, a US official said ahead of a G7 summit in Japan.

Twitter is continuously evolving and introducing new features over time and on Thursday Elon Musk announced yet another feature that will allow Twitter Blue subscribers to be able to upload two-hour-long videos. Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "Twitter Blue Verified subscribers can now upload 2-hour videos (8GB)!" This is a big change as Twitter Blue earlier provided 60 minutes to Twitter Blue subscribers. Meanwhile, non-Blue subscribers will only be able to upload videos up to a length of 140 seconds.

The United Kingdom on Friday (May 19) unveiled new sanctions against Russia's minerals sector. In the latest round, Britain has targeted imports of aluminium, diamonds, copper, and nickel.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the margins of a G7 summit in Japan, said, "As today's sanctions announcements demonstrate, the G7 remains unified in the face of the threat from Russia and steadfast in our support for Ukraine."

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his handling of migrant crossings along the United States-Mexico border.

n a statement, Greene said: "It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-at-last Executive Branch that has been working since January 20th, 2021, to systematically destroy this country: the President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden."

The United States, among other Western nations, sent million-dollar worth of military aid to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia in the ongoing war which began after Moscow launched a "special military" operation on February 24 last year.