G7 summit 2023: US, 'Group of Seven' to announce further sanctions against Russia over Ukraine
G7 summit 2023: The G7 summit is being hosted by Japan's G7 presidency this year in Hiroshima, Japan. The summit in Hiroshima provides an opportunity for G7 leaders to demonstrate their strong commitment to upholding the international order based on the rule of law, as well as to expand their outreach to the Global South. The following are the primary concerns to be addressed all through the eight working sessions: Russia's aggression against Ukraine, engagement with international partners Follow the blog for all the latest updates.
nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, economic resilience and security, climate, energy and environment, food, health and development. Leaders from Australia, Brazil, the Comoros, the Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam have also been invited to participate in various working sessions during the summit by the Japanese chair. The G7 meet is special for India as it is the first visit to the Japanese city by an Indian prime minister since India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1974.
Prior to the Group of Seven (G7) meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, today, 19 March, French President Emmanuel Macron and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks.
Macron assured Kishida that the summit will provide the leaders a chance to come together in regard to the conflict in Ukraine and make progress on a number of other topics, including energy, artificial intelligence, the environment, and the economy.
"I also hope that we can continue the bilateral roadmap that we have defined together, which is now complete, which will allow us to build an even stronger bilateral cooperation for the years to come,” said Macron. The G7 summit will run from Friday to Sunday.
The United States and the rest of the "Group of Seven" major economies will announce additional sanctions and export limits targeting Russia for its war in Ukraine, a US official said ahead of a G7 summit in Japan.
The G7 leaders will meet in Hiroshima on Friday, with the ongoing invasion of Ukraine high on the agenda. The United States has pushed strong sanctions against Russian corporations, institutions, and individuals, and the upcoming declaration is intended to reinforce international powers' determination to help Ukraine while putting pressure on Moscow.