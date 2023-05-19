Republican congresswoman announces impeachment articles against President Joe Biden

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Thursday introduced articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his handling of migrant crossings along the United States-Mexico border.

In a statement, Greene said: "It is with the highest amount of solemnity that I announce my intention to introduce articles of impeachment today on the head of this America-at-last Executive Branch that has been working since January 20th, 2021, to systematically destroy this country: the President of the United States, Joseph Robinette Biden."

She said that Biden has "deliberately compromised" national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure our border and, allowed approximately six million illegals from over 160 countries to "invade" the country, deprived the border patrol — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) — of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect our country.

In a tweet, she said that Joe Biden's "refusal to uphold our immigration laws has given Mexican drug cartels, human traffickers, violent criminals and terrorists operational control of our border" and for this, "he must be impeached".

She even tweeted that she announced the Articles of Impeachment against Biden, FBI Director Chris Wray, AG Merrick Garland, and Alejandro Mayorkas.

And now, she is being "attacked", but further mentioned that she refuses to "back down".



Now I’m being attacked but I refuse to back down.



Join the fight. Save our country.



Joe Biden's refusal to uphold our immigration laws has given Mexican drug cartels, human traffickers, violent criminals and terrorists operational control of our border.

For this he must be impeached.



For this he must be impeached. https://t.co/H9JVN9EwkW — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 18, 2023 × According to Greene, the "Biden administration has willfully refused to maintain operational control as required by law".

The first of three articles of impeachment said that Biden's activities had increased the number of "illegal aliens and illegal narcotics, including deadly fentanyl, entering the United States".

It also claimed that the Biden administration has "willfully violated" the law "by releasing illegal aliens into the interior of the United States".

Title 42, the Covid-era border policy implemented by the Trump administration in 2020, also lasted through the Biden administration. But it expired earlier this month, enabling the federal government to expedite the deportation of migrants without asylum hearings in order to reduce the domestic spread of the virus.

The Biden administration has faced criticism from the Republicans for its decision to end restriction.

A report by NBC mentioned that the House Republicans do not have the votes to impeach Biden. White House reacts The White House condemned Greene and called her articles of impeachment "a shameless sideshow political stunt".

Ian Sams, who is White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, said in a statement: "Is there a bigger example of a shameless sideshow political stunt than a trolling impeachment attack by one of the most extreme MAGA members in Congress over 'national security' while she actively demands to defund the FBI and even said she 'would've been armed' and 'would have won' the January 6 insurrection if only she'd been in charge of it?"

He added, "The President is focused on what's important to the American people, like preventing House Republicans' default that would crash the economy and protecting investments that are creating American manufacturing jobs, not silly political attacks."

