Morning brief: Israel on Gaza security, India condemns Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories, & more

WION is closely monitoring updates on the Israel-Hamas war in our live blog. As of the latest information available at the time of writing this, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that his country will assume control of Gaza's security and demilitarise the region by eliminating Hamas. For real-time updates, follow the live blog.

Moreover, India on November 11 backed the UN resolution criticising Israel's settlement activities in "occupied" Palestinian territories. In other news, Russia rained down missiles on the Ukrainian capital for the first time in seven weeks, as tensions continue to simmer in the battered European region.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday (Nov 11) resisted the West's calls for increased protection of Palestinian civilians. Meanwhile, the IDF troops surrounded Gaza's largest hospital, resulting in the death of five patients, including a premature baby, as the fuel in the last generator ran dry. Recent days have seen heightened fighting near hospitals in northern Gaza, leading to depleted medical supplies. Israel revised the death toll from Hamas' October 7 attack to about 1,200, while over 11,000 people have died in Israel's retaliatory strikes in Gaza. Follow WION for the latest updates.

India on Saturday (Nov 11) voted in the favour of a United Nations resolution that called out Israel's settlement activities in "the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the occupied Syrian Golan". The resolution was passed two days after its draft resolution was approved on Thursday, November 9.

Ukranian capital city Kyiv witnessed missile attacks from Russia on Saturday (Nov 11), the first such attack in about two months, according to the city's mayor Vitali Klitschko. “Strong explosions were heard on the left bank of the capital,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko posted on Telegram.

Leading global healthcare firm Novo Nordisk on Saturday (Nov 12) said that the cardiovascular benefits of its immensely popular obesity treatment, Wegovy, were not solely attributable to the process of its weight loss process.