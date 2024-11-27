New Delhi, India

After a year of fighting, a ceasefire went into effect between Israel and Hezbollah in the early morning of Wednesday (Nov 27). The Israeli security cabinet voted to approve a ceasefire deal in Lebanon on Tuesday. The ceasefire is expected to end the year-long conflict between the two groups that has resulted in the killing of thousands.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, in the US, President-elect Donald Trump picks Indian-American professor Jay Bhattacharya to lead America's top health institute. Trump announced on Tuesday (Nov 26) that Bhattacharya will be the Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

In the latest in Pakistan violence, a midnight crackdown was launched by the security forces of Pakistan on November 26. Over thousands of supporters of imprisoned former prime minister, Imran Khan had reached the heart of the heavily fortified Islamabad even after the government invoked Article 245 of the Constitution.

Click on the headlines to read more

Advertisment

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire in Lebanon takes effect following 11th-hour strikes on central Beirut

A ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect at 4 am local time Wednesday after over a year of fighting. The Israeli security cabinet voted to approve a ceasefire deal in Lebanon on Tuesday, potentially ending an all-out war with Hezbollah that has killed thousands and displaced several more. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted the proposal to the cabinet for approval Tuesday evening local time, which was approved 10-1. Only far-right minister Ben Gvir voted against the plan.

Advertisment

Who is Jay Bhattacharya, Trump's pick to lead US's top health institute?

United States (US) President-elect Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (Nov 26) Indian-American scientist Dr Jay Bhattacharya as the Director of the National Institute of Health (NIH) in his second term in the White House. In his announcement, Trump said the 56-year-old would collaborate with the Health and Human Service Secretary nominee Robert F Kennedy Jr (RFK Jr) "to direct the Nation's Medical Research, and to make important discoveries that will improve Health, and save lives."

Pakistan violence: Protesters retreat after midnight crackdown leads to arrest of several PTI supporters

A midnight crackdown was launched by the security forces in Pakistan on Tuesday night (Nov 26) over thousands of supporters of imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan who had reached the heart of the heavily fortified Islamabad even after Article 245 of the Constitution was invoked by the government.

Classified documents case against Trump dismissed ending Jack Smith’s prosecution of Trump

US President-elect Donald Trump got good news after a judge granted a request by prosecutors to dismiss the election subversion case against him. They made the call on a policy of the Justice Department that a sitting president cannot be prosecuted.

Watch | Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire: Biden, Macron Say They Will Ensure Deal Is 'Fully Implemented'