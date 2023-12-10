Morning brief: Israel-Hamas war updates, UPenn president steps down, and more

We are tracking the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war. At the time of writing the Morning Brief, a report by the news agency Reuters on Sunday (Dec 10) said that hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip are overwhelmed by the rising numbers of people injured in heavy Israeli bombardments. So far, only 14 of the 36 hospitals in the war-torn region are still functioning.

Hospitals in the southern Gaza Strip are overwhelmed by the rising numbers of people injured in heavy Israeli bombardments over the past two months.

According to a report by the news agency Reuters on Sunday, only 14 of the 36 hospitals in Gaza are still functioning, and they are handling tens of thousands of injured patients.

University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill has stepped down from her position in the wake of criticism surrounding her handling of antisemitism on campus. This decision follows her testimony before a congressional hearing on the rise of antisemitism in universities after the Israel-Hamas conflict in October, reported Reuters.

At least six people were killed and tens of thousands of others were left without power after storms and tornadoes struck the US state of Tennessee on Saturday (Dec 9), the news agency Reuters reported.

Authorities in Ipswich have launched an investigation after the body of a baby was found outside premises on Norwich Road on Saturday (Dec 8). In a statement, the Suffolk constabulary said that three people- two men and a female, were arrested on suspicion of murder and were under interrogation.