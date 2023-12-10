Authorities launch investigation after baby found dead in Ipswich; 3 arrested

Authorities in Ipswich have launched an investigation after the body of a baby was found outside premises on Norwich Road on Saturday (Dec 8). In a statement, the Suffolk constabulary said that three people- two men and a female, were arrested on suspicion of murder and were under interrogation.

"Officers were called at 12:35 pm today, Saturday 9 December, following reports that a newborn baby had been found outside a premises on Norwich Road," the statement said.

"Paramedics were also in attendance, but the baby was sadly declared deceased. The death is being treated as unexplained and is under investigation," it added.

A police cordon was in place within Norwich Road as enquiries took place.