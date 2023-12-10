LIVE: Israel's 'just war to eliminate Hamas' will continue, says Netanyahu
Story highlights
On the 63rd day of the Israel-Hamas war, the World Food Programme (WFP) reports that 36 per cent of households in Gaza are now facing severe hunger. Gaza's Health Ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra says there is no safe place left in the Gaza Strip. Yemen's Houthis issue a warning to target all ships bound for Israel. The US State Department bypasses congressional review for the emergency sale of 14,000 tank shells to Israel. The death toll in Gaza since October 7 surpasses 17,700 Palestinians, with over 48,800 wounded, while Israel reports about 1,147 casualties.
Follow this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war.
On the 63rd day of the Israel-Hamas war, the World Food Programme (WFP) reports that 36 per cent of households in Gaza are now facing severe hunger. Gaza's Health Ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qudra says there is no safe place left in the Gaza Strip. Yemen's Houthis issue a warning to target all ships bound for Israel. The US State Department bypasses congressional review for the emergency sale of 14,000 tank shells to Israel. The death toll in Gaza since October 7 surpasses 17,700 Palestinians, with over 48,800 wounded, while Israel reports about 1,147 casualties.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed on Saturday that Israel will persist in its "just war to eliminate" the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He commended the United States for thwarting a UN ceasefire proposal.
"I very much appreciate the correct stance the US took at the United Nations Security Council... Therefore, Israel will continue our just war to eliminate Hamas and achieve the rest of the war's goals," Netanyahu said in a video statement.