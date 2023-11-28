Morning brief: Israel-Hamas truce extended, latest from Uttarakhand tunnel rescue, and more

Egypt and Qatar Monday succeeded in temporarily extending the ceasefire between Israeli and Hamas forces in Gaza. The extension, as per a social media post by a Qatar official, is for two days — in addition to the previous four days. Meanwhile, 11 more Israeli hostages were released by Hamas the same day, in exchange for 33 Palestinian prisoners. Indian PM Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government and all the agencies together are leaving no stone unturned to evacuate the workers trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel for the last two weeks and that people should pray for them to get out safely and as soon as possible.

Rat-hole mining experts were brought in to assist in the rescue efforts for 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel. Track live updates on WION's website.​​​​​​

As rich countries transition to green energy and abandon West Asia’s treasure trove, Saudi Arabia is allegedly working on a plan to artificially boost oil demand in poorer nations, especially those in Africa, an undercover investigation has revealed.

In a significant move, the Sri Lankan Cabinet has provided the green light for China's energy giant, Sinopec, to establish a new petroleum refinery plant at the strategic Hambantota port.

Watch: Pneumonia Cases: Bizarre uptick in pneumonia cases among kids in netherlands