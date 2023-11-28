Israel frees 33 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for 11 hostages after extension of truce

Eleven more hostages held captive by Hamas during the Oct 7 onslaught, were released on Monday (Nov 27) under the truce deal signed by both Israel and the Palestinian militant group.

The Israeli military released a statement saying that the hostages, freed in the Gaza Strip, had arrived safely in the country's territory. This came after the extension of the truce was announced by two days between the warring sides.

"Our forces will accompany them until they are reunited with their families," Israeli defence forces said in a statement, adding the military "salutes and embraces the released hostages upon their return home".

This fourth batch of hostages freed by Hamas included French, German and Argentinian dual nationals, Qatar said before their release.

On "the fourth day of the humanitarian truce agreement, 33 Palestinian civilians will be released today in exchange for the release of 11 Israeli detainees from Gaza," Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said on X.

"Those released from Israeli prisons include 30 minors and 3 women, while the Israelis released from Gaza include 3 French citizens, 2 German citizens, and 6 Argentinian citizens," he added.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock welcomed the release of the hostages, including "two German teenagers" after "52 days of suffering and despair".

Israel releases 33 Palestinian prisoners

In a swap, Israel freed 33 Palestinian detainees "during the night" under the truce agreement.

The release brought the total number of detainees freed by Israel during the initial, four-day pause in the fighting to 150.

The move was hailed by the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who called it a "glimpse of hope and humanity in the middle of the darkness of war".

Welcoming the announcement, the White House, in a statement, expressed hope over the humanitarian pause to continue longer.

"Of course, we welcome the announcement," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters after mediator Qatar said the initial four-day truce was to be lengthened.

"We would of course hope to see the pause extended further, and that will depend upon Hamas continuing to release hostages."

Blinken to pay third wartime visit to Middle East

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the Middle East this week for the third time since the war broke out between Israel and Hamas, a US official said Monday after the extension of the truce was announced.

A senior US official said that the top US diplomat would meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv and with Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas in Ramallah.

"In his meetings in the Middle East, the secretary will stress the need to sustain the increased flow of humanitarian assistance to Gaza, secure the release of all hostages and improve protection to civilians in Gaza," the official said.

"The secretary will discuss with partners in the region the principles he laid out for the future of Gaza and the need to establish an independent Palestinian state," the official said.