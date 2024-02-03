Morning news brief: Iraq says US strikes violated 'sovereignty', US committee okays India drone sale; and more

Iraq has reacted strongly after the United States carried out a retaliatory strike against Iran-linked targets in Iraq and Syria. Baghdad has said that the US attacks were "violation of Iraqi sovereignty".In other news, US Senate committee has approved sale of MQ-9 drones to India. Read this and more in the Morning News Brief.

Iraq reacts on US strikes: Tensions in the region have escalated, with more than 165 attacks on US and coalition troops in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan since mid-October.

Sale of MQ-9 drones to India: The deal still requires ratification by the US Congress to be fully approved for sale to India. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Thursday (Feb 1) delivered the required certification notifying US Congress of the sale of 31 of these Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The deal involving MQ-9B drones comes at an estimated cost of $3.99 billion.

Greta Thunberg was charged with a public order offence after she was detained at a protest outside an annual gathering of energy industry figures in London.

At President Joe Biden's direction, the US military said it carried out retaliatory precision air strikes, likely killing 'a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants' and destroying multiple facilities used by the group

