Sale of MQ-9 drones to India cleared by US Senate Foreign Relations Committee

A day after the US State Department pledged the sale of the MQ-9B to India boosting its maritime security through its advanced capabilities, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee has also cleared any hurdle for the deal.

US Senator Ben Cardin, a Democrat from Maryland and the Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee stated "his approval of the sale of MQ-9 drones to India."

However, the deal still requires ratification by the US Congress to be fully approved for sale to India. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Thursday (Feb 1) delivered the required certification notifying US Congress of the sale of 31 of these Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). The deal involving MQ-9B drones comes at an estimated cost of $3.99 billion.



"The US-India partnership plays a key role in Indo-Pacific stability, including through regional mechanisms such as the Quad. I support deepening our bilateral relationship with India as long as that partnership is based on mutual trust and respect," he said in the statement.

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, after DSCA notified Congress of the sale, reportedly said, "This was the initial step today, notifying Congress. The exact timeline of the delivery is something that we will explore with the government of India over the coming months."

Notably, in the notification, DSCA said, "This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region."

The recent attacks on Red Sea shipping by Houthi rebels have raised concerns globally and exposed the vulnerability of maritime trade routes to these threats.

These types of attacks can disrupt the free flow of commerce through acts of piracy and attacks on vessels. In response to these challenges, India has not only expressed its concern but has also reaffirmed its commitment to working with international partners to address the evolving security situation in the maritime domain. Therefore, the sale of these drones to India will be a crucial step towards ensuring India's maritime security.