India, Maldives agree to phased replacement of military personnel from island

The governments of India and Maldives on Friday (Feb 2) agreed to a phased replacement of the Indian military personnel posted in the South Asian archipelago, Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement. The development comes amid New Delhi's emphasis on "mutually workable solutions" after newly-elected pro-China President Muizzu called upon New Delhi to pull out its personnel from the island nation.

A total of 77 Indian military personnel are posted in the island nation primarily to operate two helicopters and an aircraft used for medical evacuations and humanitarian missions. The ties between New Delhi and Male have faced challenges since pro-China President Muizzu assumed power in November.

The development came during the second meeting of the high-level core group in New Delhi. Breaking: Maldives says, India, Maldives have agreed that India will replace the military personnel in one of the three aviation platforms by 10 March 2024, and will complete replacing military personnel in the other two platforms by 10 May 2024. Announcement: https://t.co/g5Lpjz8Znz pic.twitter.com/5jPBCx3pcW — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 2, 2024 × "Both sides agreed that the Government of India will replace the military personnel in one of the three aviation platform by 10 March 2024, and will complete replacing military personnel in the other two platforms by 10 May 2024," the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

What does it mean?

From the looks of the second core group meet readouts and outcomes, the development appears to be a win-win achievement by both sides, with replacement of Indian military personnel with Indian civilian personnel.

The development comes despite an acute frost in the ties between two neighbours after President Mohamed Muizzu was elected to power in Maldives last October on an 'India Out' election plank, calling for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the island. Weeks later, as now-suspended ministers in the Muizzu cabinet made disparaging comments against India's Prime Minister Modi and Indian people in general, the usually flourishing people-to-people ties between the two countries suffered as well. From the looks of the 2nd core group meet readouts & outcomes, it looks like a win win has been achieved by both sides, with replacement of Indian military personnel with Indian civilian personnel. https://t.co/0FXjfaj294 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) February 2, 2024 × “Both sides also agreed on a set of mutually workable solutions to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac services to the people of Maldives," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in its statement.

Also watch | Maldives delegation in India for second core group meeting × The 77 Indian military personnel consist of military engineers, trainers, and pilots who are principally responsible for operating two helicopters and a Dornier aircraft.

The two sides have agreed to hold a third high-level core group meeting in Malé on a mutually agreeable date during the last week of February, the Maldivian foreign ministry said in its statement.