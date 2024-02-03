Iraq says US airstrikes a breach of 'sovereignty', warns of 'drastic consequences'

After the US strikes that hit Iran-based targets in Iraq and Syria, Baghdad expressed its strong condemnation on Saturday (Feb 3) over the retaliatory measures targeting armed groups on its soil. The country has characterised the action taken by the US, following the killing of three of its soldiers in a drone strike in Jordan, as a "violation of Iraqi sovereignty." A spokesperson for Iraqi Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani General Yehia Rasool said that the actions taken by Washington will have "disastrous consequences for the security and stability of Iraq and the region," AFP news agency reported.

On the other hand, the United States asserted that it had informed the Iraqi government before conducting the Friday (Feb 2) strikes. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby stated, "We did inform the Iraqi government" in advance.

Moreover addressing concerns of a wider spillover of the situation in the Middle East after the strikes that took out dozens of pro-Iran fighters, the White House clarified that the United States is not seeking war with Iran. Kirby reiterated, "We're not looking for a war with Iran."

This comes as the US military launched airstrikes in western Iraq and Syria in retaliation for a drone attack that resulted in the deaths of three American soldiers in Jordan. In comments after the US carried out the strikes, President Joe Biden said that the response has begun and would continue at "times and places" determined by the United States.

"The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond," Biden added.

Notably, the airstrikes targeted Iran-linked groups, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, and involved hitting more than 85 targets with over 125 precision munitions.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated that the targets included command and control centres, storage facilities for rockets, missiles, and drones, and intelligence facilities used against US and allies in the region.

It is worth noting that Iraq had previously asked for the departure of international troops following a US strike in Baghdad.

According to Kirby, the US Defence Department is currently assessing the damage caused by the strikes.

Dignified transfer of three soldiers

US President Joe Biden attended a military ceremony for the dignified transfer of the three deceased soldiers who were killed at a remote base in Jordan. Tensions in the region have escalated, with more than 165 attacks on US and coalition troops in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan since mid-October.