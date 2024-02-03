US carries out retaliatory strikes in Iraq and Syria against Iran-linked targets

United States on Friday (Feb 2) killed at least 18 pro-Iran fighters in eastern Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor released a statement saying.

"At least 18 pro-Iran fighters have been killed" in air strikes on Syria's east, five of them in Deir Ezzor, the monitor said.

This comes as US launched retaliatory air strikes against Iran's Revolutionary Guards and Tehran-affiliated groups in Iraq and Syria after a fatal attack in Jordan claimed the lives of three US troops and wounded nearly 40 others.

The US military released a statement saying that the air offensive struck targets including command and control centers, rockets, missiles and drone storage facilities, as well as logistics and munition supply chain facilities.

According to the military, the strikes hit more than 85 targets with more than 125 munitions.

They targeted the Quds Force, which is the foreign espionage and paramilitary arm of the IRGC that greatly exerts influence on its allied militia across the Middle East, from Lebanon to Iraq and Yemen to Syria.

Syrian state media also reported that an "American aggression" on sites in its desert areas and at the Syrian-Iraqi border on Friday led to multiple casualties and injuries.

'US strikes to continue', says Biden

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that the retaliatory strikes will "continue."

"Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," Biden said in a statement. "The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond."

On Sunday (Jan 28), a drone strike targeting a base in Jordan claimed the lives of three US troops.

After the attack, Biden condemned the Iran-backed militant groups and vowed to hold the perpetrators to account.

"While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq," Biden said in a statement on the attack.

"We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," he added.

The US president then called the three fallen service members “patriots,” praising their bravery and offering his grief, calling it a “despicable and wholly unjust attack.”

“Together, we will keep the sacred obligation we bear to their families. We will strive to be worthy of their honour and valour. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism,” the president said.