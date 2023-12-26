US carries out retaliatory attacks in Iraq after militants target military base leaving three injured

The US military carried out retaliatory attacks in Iraq after three American soldiers were wounded in a drone attack earlier in the day by Iran-aligned militants.

A US base in Iraq's Erbil that houses American forces came under attack from a one-way drone earlier on Monday (Dec 25), leaving one soldier in critical condition.

At President Joe Biden's direction, the US military carried out retaliatory precision air strikes at 1:45 GMT, likely killing "a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants" and destroying multiple facilities used by the group, General Michael Erik Kurilla, head of US Central Command, said in a statement.

US fights back

"These strikes are intended to hold accountable those elements directly responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria and degrade their ability to continue attacks. We will always protect our forces," he added.

The Pentagon, however, did not reveal details about the identity of the injured personnel or offer more details on the injuries sustained in the attack.

Taking to social media X, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin described the strikes as "necessary" and "proportionate".

"Today, at @POTUS' direction, US military forces conducted necessary & proportionate strikes on 3 facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah & affiliated groups in Iraq.”

“These precision strikes are a response to a series of attacks against US personnel in Iraq & Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias, including an attack by Iran-affiliated Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups on Erbil Air Base earlier today," Austin said in a statement that also shared on X.

Comes amidst spate of attacks

The White House National Security Council said that the president Biden was briefed on the attack on Monday morning and ordered the Pentagon to prepare response options against those responsible.

"The President places no higher priority than the protection of American personnel serving in harm’s way. The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue," NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.