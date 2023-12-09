Morning brief: Indian PM Modi dominates Global Leader Approval ratings, and more

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dominated the Global Leader Approval ratings, topping at 76 per cent. The second-highest approval rating is held by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at 66 per cent, followed by Switzerland President Alain Berset at 58 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to remain a global frontrunner in global leadership approval, boasting an impressive 76 per cent rating, as revealed by the latest survey conducted by Morning Consult. This commanding approval rating placed Prime Minister Modi ahead of other world leaders, who are trailing behind by a huge margin.

United States President Joe Biden on Friday (Dec 8) unveiled a $3 billion investment for a high-speed rail project to connect Las Vegas and Los Angeles. He pointed out that the new rail project will reduce the trip (from LA to Las Vegas and Las Vegas to LA) time from seven hours to just three hours.

North Korea has warned that it would carry more spy satellite launches in the coming months in order to gather more information about the military activities of its enemies, a commentary carried by state news agency KCNA said on Saturday (Dec 9).

An American teenager, who shot dead four of his classmates in 2021 at a high school outside Detroit, was on Friday (Dec 8) sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. Ethan Crumbley had opened fire on Nov 30 2021 with a semi-automatic handgun that his father bought as a Christmas gift days before the incident occurred.