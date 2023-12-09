North Korea boasts of satellite capability, warns to launch more soon

North Korea has warned that it would carry more spy satellite launches in the coming months in order to gather more information about the military activities of its enemies, a commentary carried by state news agency KCNA said on Saturday (Dec 9).

"If necessary, they will perfectly execute the job of guiding and leading us towards a super strong strike," the anonymous commentary said while defending space development as its right to defend itself.

The satellites will be sported after the Malligyong-1 satellite that Pyongyang launched in the month of November, the move which governments in the United States, South Korea and Japan condemned stating it violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.

US, S Korea and Japan security advisors set to discuss North Korea

The national security advisers of the United States, South Korea and Japan are scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting in Seoul on Saturday (Dec 9) after Pyongyang warned of launching more spy satellites.

US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell on Thursday said that Washington was to focus more on deterrence while also working with its allies.

"I am worried that North Korea, in the current environment, has decided that they are no longer interested in diplomacy with the United States," Campbell said.

Kim Jong Un inspects photos of ‘major target regions’

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly examined the pictures of "major target regions" that were taken by his spy rocket satellite.

The regions included South Korea's capital Seoul and all the other cities that host US military bases.

Kim inspected the shots, along with other imagery captured of some areas within North Korea, during his visit to the control centre of the National Aerospace Technology Administration (NATA) in Pyongyang on Friday (Nov 24), reported state news agency KCNA.

The pictures were taken as the satellite passed over the peninsula on Friday morning, said KCNA, which included captures of Seoul, and Mokpo, Kunsan, Pyeongtaek, Osan, where US and South Korean military bases are located.

"The NATA reported to Kim Jong Un on the plan for photographing the region of South Korean puppets and the additional fine-tuning process of the reconnaissance satellite," the report said. That process would continue on Saturday, it said.