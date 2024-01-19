Morning brief: Houthis go 'ballistic' in Red Sea, Ram Lalla placed inside Ayodhya Ram Temple, and more
From rumblings of conflict in the Korean peninsula to the raging war in Gaza, the day remains full of developments from the frontlines. In India, the devotees have got the first look of the soon-to-be-revered Ram Lalla idol ahead of the much-awaited Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on Jan 22.
In a show of its military capabilities, North Korea conducted a test of its underwater nuclear arsenal 'Haeil-5-23'. This move came after a three-day combined naval drill by the United States, Japan, and South Korea, which included an American aircraft carrier.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he has informed the United States that he does not support the establishment of a state of Palestine after the end of the ongoing war in Gaza. Netanyahu's comments came amid the ongoing maritime confrontation between the US and Yemen-based Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, with the latter consistently ramping up their attacks on international merchant ships in purported solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.
Ram Mandir consecration updates: Devotees get 1st picture of Ram Lalla placed inside Ayodhya temple's sanctum sanctorum
The first pictures of the Ram Lalla idol, which was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya temple, have also emerged, giving devotees a chance to look at the Lord before the big inauguration day, even as the face was covered with a veil. The 51-inch sculpture, specially carved by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj for the huge event in the temple city, is in the form of a five-year-old child in a standing posture.
Economic crisis deepen in West Bank amid Gaza turmoil
Exclusive: First look of Air India A350 that breathes luxury and comfort
Air India showcased its first A350 to the world on Thursday (Jan 18) at the Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad as part of the ongoing air show Wings 2024.
Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev produces champion's comeback in second round win over Emil Ruusuvuori
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev battled past Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in a marathon contest at the Australian Open 2024 after producing a remarkable comeback on Thursday (Jan 18). Playing at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, the two-time runner-up came from two sets down to beat Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-0 to book his place in the third round. The Russian is bidding to win his maiden Australian Open title having finished runner-up in 2021 and 2022.
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen has opened up about instilling life lessons and independence in her children, Benjamin and Vivian, amid co-parenting with ex-husband Tom Brady. In a recent interview, the 43-year-old emphasised providing essential tools for her kids as they navigate a world different from her own upbringing.