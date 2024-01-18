Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev produces champion's comeback in second round win over Emil Ruusuvuori
Story highlights
Playing at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, Daniil Medvedev came from two sets down to beat Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-0 to book his place in the third round. The Russian is bidding to win his maiden Australian Open title having finished runner-up in 2021 and 2022.
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev battled past Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in a marathon contest at the Australian Open 2024 after producing a remarkable comeback on Thursday (Jan 18). Playing at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, the two-time runner-up came from two sets down to beat Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-0 to book his place in the third round. The Russian is bidding to win his maiden Australian Open title having finished runner-up in 2021 and 2022.
M3DV3D3V 🤯— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 18, 2024
For the 3rd time in his career @DaniilMedwed battles back from two sets down to edge Ruusuvuori #AusOpen • @wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis pic.twitter.com/jekzcoJcnS
More to Follow...