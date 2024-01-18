LIVE TV
Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev produces champion's comeback in second round win over Emil Ruusuvuori

Melbourne, AustraliaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Jan 18, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
main img
Australian Open 2024: Daniil Medvedev produces champion's comeback in second round win over Emil Ruusuvuori Photograph:(Twitter)
Russia’s Daniil Medvedev battled past Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori in a marathon contest at the Australian Open 2024 after producing a remarkable comeback on Thursday (Jan 18). Playing at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, the two-time runner-up came from two sets down to beat Ruusuvuori 3-6, 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 6-0 to book his place in the third round. The Russian is bidding to win his maiden Australian Open title having finished runner-up in 2021 and 2022.

More to Follow...

