North Korea tests 'Haeil-5-23' underwater nuke arsenal, roars back at joint naval drills

In a show of its military capabilities, North Korea conducted a test of its underwater nuclear arsenal 'Haeil-5-23'. This move came after a three-day combined naval drill by the United States, Japan, and South Korea, which included an American aircraft carrier.

This latest drill was held to push back on the joint exercise conducted by rivals and was aimed to enhance the collective deterrence and response capabilities of the participating nations against North Korean threats.

However, it remains unclear as to exactly when the test was conducted. Reports suggest that the "Haeil-5-23" system, North Korea's nuclear-capable underwater attack drones, was tested by the defense ministry's think tank.

The underwater testing of the nuclear system took place in the waters off its east coast.

An unnamed spokesman from the North Korean defence ministry reportedly stated, "Our army's underwater nuke-based countering posture is being further rounded off, and its various maritime and underwater responsive actions will continue to deter the hostile military maneuvers of the navies of the US and its allies."