Ram Mandir consecration LIVE updates: Devotees get 1st picture of Ram Lalla placed inside Ayodhya temple's sanctum sanctorum

Ram Mandir consecration LIVE updates: With just two more days left in the grand consecration ceremony or 'pran pratishtha' of Lord Ram idol, several rituals will be performed on Friday (Jan 19), including lighting up of the fire of Havan Kund, worship of deities like Ganapati, and Veda reading. Moreover, the first pictures of the Ram Lalla, which was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya temple, have also emerged, giving devotees a chance to look at the Lord before the big inauguration day, even as it was covered with a veil. The 51-inch sculpture, specially carved by Mysuru-based artist Arun Yogiraj for the huge event in the temple city, is in the form of a five-year-old child in a standing posture.