Morning brief: Hezbollah urges halt to clashes at Palestinian camp in Lebanon, & more

After clashes continued between rival factions at a Palestinian refugee camp in southern Lebanon, leaving 11 people dead, terror outfit Hezbollah has called for a halt to the proceedings. Hassan Nasrallah, head of the group, in a televised address on Tuesday (August 1) urged the factions to keep aside their differences as the camp residents and their lives were being put in danger.

Over a fortnight after Russia killed the Black Sea grain deal which allowed safe passage to Ukrainian ships carrying grain shipments, the United States has said Kremlin might be prepared to return to talks, according to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US envoy to United Nations.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) flagged the surging cases of Leprosy in the Florida state. The development came as a new reports suggested that Florida's central area may have become an "endemic location" for the infectious disease.

North Korea has offered a brief response to the United Nations (UN) Command on US soldier Travis King- who sprinted into North Korea last month while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on the border- the Pentagon said on Tuesday (August 1).