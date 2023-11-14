Morning brief: Hamas 'ready' to release hostages for truce, latest from Russia-Ukraine war, and more

The Hamas government in Gaza said on Monday (Nov 13) that the death toll from the ongoing conflict has reached 11,240 after over five weeks of hostilities between Israel and Hamas militants. The casualties include 4,630 children, 3,130 women, and an additional 29,000 people have been wounded. We are tracking live updates from the Israel-Gaza war on WION's website. Meanwhile, Russian state news agencies Tass and RIA-Novosti on Monday said Russia was withdrawing its troops from Dnipro River, but the reports were retracted within minutes.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE | Hamas ready to release 70 hostages in exchange for 5-day truce

The military wing of the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas informed Qatari mediators that they are prepared to release around 70 women and children currently held in Gaza. This offer is contingent on the condition that a five-day truce is established.

At just nine months old, Kfir Bibas, a cheerful red-haired baby who had recently mastered the art of crawling, lived a peaceful life with his parents and four-year-old brother in a kibbutz in southern Israel.

Russian media on Monday (Nov 13) reported that the Russian military was withdrawing its troops from the eastern bank of the Dnipro River to “more favourable positions,” only to withdraw the information minutes later.

US President Joe Biden on Monday (November 13) called on Israel to protect Al-Shifa Hospital, which is the biggest hospital in Gaza City. The hospital complex is currently witnessing heavy fighting around it. T

