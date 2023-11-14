Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates | Israeli troops capture Gaza parliament building: Reports

Israel-Hamas war enters 39th day with an ominous warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) that Gaza City's biggest Al-Shifa Hospital has become "a cemetary". Fighting between the Israeli forces and Hamas fighters has been going on around the hospital for a few days. Israel alleges that Hamas maintains a base under the hospital. But both, Hamas and Al-Shifa Hospital have denied the allegation. There is a severe fuel shortage. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said that it may be forced to stop its operations in a matter of 48 hours due to fuel shortage.