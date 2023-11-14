LIVE TV
Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates | Israeli troops capture Gaza parliament building: Reports

WION Web Team
Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

Israel-Hamas war Live updates Photograph:(WION Web Team)

Israel-Hamas war Live updates: The death toll in Gaza has already crossed 11,000, as per Hamas-run health ministry in the enclave. The focus has now shifted to extreme strain on Gaza's health system as fights between Israeli soldiers and Hamas fighters have been raging in the vicinity. Resources remain scarce and global calls for a stop to fighting are increasing.

Israel-Hamas war enters 39th day with an ominous warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) that Gaza City's biggest Al-Shifa Hospital has become "a cemetary". Fighting between the Israeli forces and Hamas fighters has been going on around the hospital for a few days. Israel alleges that Hamas maintains a base under the hospital. But both, Hamas and Al-Shifa Hospital have denied the allegation. There is a severe fuel shortage. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said that it may be forced to stop its operations in a matter of 48 hours due to fuel shortage.

Follow WION as we bring you LIVE updates from the Israel-Hamas war.

14 Nov 2023, 1:00 (IST)
Shortage of fuel in Gaza will stop delivery of aid, says UN official

Andrea de Domenico, head of United Nations office for coordination of humanitarian affairs has said that lack of fuel is likely to stop delivery of aid in Gaza Strip. Shortage of fuel and medical supplies has left Gazans' lives "hanging by a thread" said De Domenico. 
 

14 Nov 2023, 0:56 (IST)
Two dozen protesters arrested outside Israeli consulate in Chicago

At least two dozen arrests were made during a protest outside Israeli consulate in Chicago. The protesters, who numbered in hundreds, wanted Israel to end its invasion of Gaza.

14 Nov 2023, 0:36 (IST)
Israeli soldiers capture Gaza parliament building: Reports

Multiple reports in Israeli media have said that Israel troops have captured Gaza parliament building and even photographed themselves with Israeli flag.

