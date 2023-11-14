Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates | Israeli troops capture Gaza parliament building: Reports
Story highlights
Israel-Hamas war enters 39th day with an ominous warning from the World Health Organization (WHO) that Gaza City's biggest Al-Shifa Hospital has become "a cemetary". Fighting between the Israeli forces and Hamas fighters has been going on around the hospital for a few days. Israel alleges that Hamas maintains a base under the hospital. But both, Hamas and Al-Shifa Hospital have denied the allegation. There is a severe fuel shortage. The UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said that it may be forced to stop its operations in a matter of 48 hours due to fuel shortage.
Follow WION as we bring you LIVE updates from the Israel-Hamas war.
Andrea de Domenico, head of United Nations office for coordination of humanitarian affairs has said that lack of fuel is likely to stop delivery of aid in Gaza Strip. Shortage of fuel and medical supplies has left Gazans' lives "hanging by a thread" said De Domenico.
At least two dozen arrests were made during a protest outside Israeli consulate in Chicago. The protesters, who numbered in hundreds, wanted Israel to end its invasion of Gaza.
Multiple reports in Israeli media have said that Israel troops have captured Gaza parliament building and even photographed themselves with Israeli flag.