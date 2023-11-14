Palestine claims Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp killed at least 31

Palestinian authorities have claimed that Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza killed dozens of Palestinians on Monday evening (Nov 13), official news agency Wafa reported.

At least 31 people have been killed in the Israeli airstrike. Dozens were reportedly injured in the report, which also stated that the Israeli airstrikes targeted 12 homes in a densely populated area near the Jabalia Services Club in the camp for Palestinian refugees.

As per the latest data released by Palestinian authorities, more than 11,000 Palestinians have been killed, including children and more than 28,200 others have been injured.

More than a month after the war started, Israel's air and ground attacks — in the form of retaliatory action to Hamas's Oct 7 attack — continue. Israel's tally states that around 1,200 people died in that attack and 240 were dragged to Gaza during the Oct 7 rampage.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches in the Gaza Strip, have been damaged or destroyed.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden said hospitals in the Gaza Strip must be protected and he hoped for "less intrusive" action by Israel as Israeli tanks advanced to the gates of the besieged enclave's main hospital.

Israeli tanks have taken up positions outside Al Shifa Hospital, Gaza City's main medical centre, which Israel says sits atop tunnels housing a headquarters for Hamas fighters who are using patients as shields.

An independent UN expert recently said that Israel's attack on housing and civilian infrastructure in Gaza is a war crime.

Balakrishnan Rajagopal said that a month of Israeli strikes on targets within the Gaza Strip has destroyed or damaged 45 per cent of all housing units in the Palestinian territory.

He said: "Carrying out hostilities with the knowledge that they will systematically destroy and damage civilian housing and infrastructure, rendering an entire city -- such as Gaza City -- uninhabitable for ."

(With inputs from agencies)