Israel-Hamas war: 9-month-old now the youngest hostage among 240 held by Hamas

At just nine months old, Kfir Bibas, a cheerful red-haired baby who had recently mastered the art of crawling, lived a peaceful life with his parents and four-year-old brother in a kibbutz in southern Israel. Little did they know, their lives would be irreversibly altered on October 7 when Hamas terrorists seized control of the area, subjecting the family to a harrowing abduction.

Kfir, the youngest among the approximately 240 hostages held by Hamas, including 32 children, became a symbol of innocence caught in the crossfire.

With a month passing in agonising silence regarding the family's whereabouts or condition, Kfir reached the age of 10 months, his fate hanging in the balance, reported ANI. This beautiful baby boy Kfir Bibas was just nine months old when he was ripped from his home and kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.



He is now 10 months old and still being held hostage in Gaza.



Pray for the return of Kfir, his big brother Ariel, his mother Shiri and father… pic.twitter.com/lyqehDslOG — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) November 12, 2023 × Eli Bibas, 66, the grandfather, clings to hope amid the heart-wrenching ordeal. In an interview with the Tazpit Press Service, he expressed the all-consuming concern for his son, daughter-in-law, and two grandsons held captive by Hamas. With reports suggesting a possible hostage release this week, Eli holds onto the belief that his family will soon be reunited.

"This is my whole life now," said Eli Bibas about his son, daughter-in-law and two grandsons being held by Hamas. "We have got to get them home."

A Saturday morning turned nightmare

The Bibas family's fate took a tragic turn on that fateful Saturday. As air raid sirens blared, warning of incoming rockets from Gaza, the family, like many others, sought refuge in their protected rooms. Eli, intending to visit at 10 am, anxiously texted Yarden, his son, to ensure their safety.

Yarden, 34, kept his father informed through text messages, detailing the escalating situation in Kibbutz Nir Oz. By 9 am, the air raid warnings became incessant. At 9:20, a poignant "I love you" message from Yarden to his family hinted at the gravity of the situation. Eli, receiving this message, sensed that something was terribly wrong.

At 9:45 am, Yarden's chilling message, "They're inside," sent shockwaves through the family. Subsequent videos emerged, capturing the horrifying moments of Shiri, the mother, cradling both boys in her arms while surrounded by terrorists.

Also watch | Gravitas | Israel-Hamas war: Pro-Palestinian protesters take over London Tragedy continued to unfold as Shiri's parents were burned alive in their homes, with their daughter held in Gaza unaware of their gruesome fate. In Kibbutz Nir Oz, one in four members faced either kidnapping or death.

Ofri, Yarden's sister, embarked on a global advocacy mission. From London to Cyprus, she spoke out for her brother's family and other hostages. In a desperate pursuit of justice, she is set to address the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Eli Bibas summed up the indescribable nightmare: "No one could have imagined such a nightmare."