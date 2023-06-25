Morning brief: Greece votes in repeat poll, Wagner rebellion updates, and more

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday (June 24) thanked Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko after Russian mercenary group Wagner's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin announced that he was turning around his forces. "The President of Belarus informed the President of Russia in detail about the results of negotiations with the leadership of PMC Wagner," Lukashenko's press service said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, thanked Belarus leader, Alexander Lukashenko, after the chief of mercenary group, Wagner, announced he was turning around his forces.

Voters in Greece head to a repeat election on Sunday (June 25) where former prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking a second term to form the government. Polling stations would open at 7 am (0400 GMT) across Greece and close 12 hours later, according to a report by the news agency Reuters. The results are expected by 1700 GMT.

Two goods trains collided in the Indian state of West Bengal in the wee hours of Sunday, resulting in the derailment of several boogies. The incident occurred at Onda station in Bankura district, about 150 km northwest of Kolkata.

At least 11 people were wounded on a Cathay Pacific flight at Hong Kong's international airport early on Saturday after the plane aborted takeoff due to a technical glitch, the airline said in a statement.