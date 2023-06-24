LIVE: Russia accuses Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of mutiny

Russia’s top commander in Ukraine, Sergey Surovikin, on Friday evening urged the Wagner fighters to "stop" and to "obey the will" of President Vladimir Putin.

"I’m addressing the leadership, commanders and fighters of Wagner. Together with you, we have traveled a difficult and hard path. We fought together, took risks, suffered losses and we won together. We are of the same blood. We are warriors. I urge you to stop, the enemy is only waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country," as per Russian state media reports.

"You can’t play into the hands of the enemy in this difficult time for the country. While it is not too late, please obey the will and the orders of the Russian Federation’s president that was elected by the masses," Surovikin said. "Stop the columns, bring them back to the points of permanent dislocation and communication areas... Solve all the problems peacefully under the leadership of the Commander in Chief of Russian Federation."