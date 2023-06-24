LIVE: Russia accuses Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of mutiny
“This is a stab in the back of the country and the president,” Gen. Vladimir Alekseyev, the deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence agency, said in a video appeal to Mr. Prigozhin’s fighters, urging them to call off any rebellion as per NY Times reports. “This is a coup.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of the situation that is unfolding around Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the private military company Wagner, and the necessary measures are being taken, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said as per news agency TASS.
Russia said it would prosecute mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin for armed mutiny after he accused military leaders of killing 2,000 of his fighters, raising the stakes in a growing confrontation with top officials.
As per Russian state media TASS, the security measures in Moscow have been stepped up on Friday after Wagner chief accused military leadership of ordering strikes on their camps and killing a "huge" number of forces.
Russia’s top commander in Ukraine, Sergey Surovikin, on Friday evening urged the Wagner fighters to "stop" and to "obey the will" of President Vladimir Putin.
"I’m addressing the leadership, commanders and fighters of Wagner. Together with you, we have traveled a difficult and hard path. We fought together, took risks, suffered losses and we won together. We are of the same blood. We are warriors. I urge you to stop, the enemy is only waiting for the internal political situation to worsen in our country," as per Russian state media reports.
"You can’t play into the hands of the enemy in this difficult time for the country. While it is not too late, please obey the will and the orders of the Russian Federation’s president that was elected by the masses," Surovikin said. "Stop the columns, bring them back to the points of permanent dislocation and communication areas... Solve all the problems peacefully under the leadership of the Commander in Chief of Russian Federation."
Russia, on Friday, accused mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin of calling for an armed mutiny after he alleged, without providing evidence, that the military leadership had claimed lives of 2,000 of his fighters and vowed to stop what he called its "evil".