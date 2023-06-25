India: Goods trains collide in West Bengal's Bankura, several bogies derail

Two goods trains collided in the Indian state of West Bengal in the wee hours of Sunday, resulting in the derailment of several boggies. The incident occurred at Onda station in Bankura district, about 150 km northwest of Kolkata.

"As of preliminary information, one of the goods trains was standing when it got hit by the other goods train. More details will be revealed after a detailed inquiry," says safety officer Dibakar Majhi at Onda Station was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

So far, the initial reports suggest that there were no casualties. But the driver of one of the goods trains suffered minor injuries in the accident.

According to a statement by railway officials, "Both were empty goods trains and the reason of the accident and how both trains collided is still not clear. The train services in Adra division have been affected by this accident. ADRA Division serves four districts of West Bengal: West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia and Burwan and three districts of Jharkhand state: Dhanbad, Bokaro and Singhbhum and it comes under the south-eastern Railway."