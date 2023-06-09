Morning brief: Get, set, arrest for Trump? No counteroffensive from Ukraine yet, and more

Former US President Donald Trump has pulled off a Donald Trump by fetching all global attention on himself during the moments of a raging war, gloom around a possible recession and AI boom threatening jobs all over the world. Trump has been indicted in classified documents row following which the Biden administration will seek to convict a potential rival to the US president in the run up to 2024 US elections.

Click on the headlines to read more:



Former US President Donald Trump has been charged in connection to a probe into classified documents that were reportedly taken to his Mar-a-Lago home after he left the White House. Trump said that he has been summoned to self-report to a district court in Florida's Miami on Tuesday at 3:00 PM (Wednesday, 12:30 AM Indian Standard Time).



Ukraine dismissed reports of a long-anticipated counteroffensive against Russia. Several experts said that a Ukrainian counteroffensive could emerge as a crucial phase in the ongoing war.

In scenes uncommon for Japan’s normally sedate parliament, the left-wing lawmakers engaged in a brawl with other parliamentarians in an attempt to block a controversial immigration bill, the New York Post reported.



Ajinkya Rahane and KS Bharat would need to shoulder some responsibility early on day three if India were to avoid the follow-on in the first innings of the ongoing WTC Final against Australia. After the Indian team got reduced to 151 for five at stumps the previous day, tensions rose in the dressing room, with the remaining batters needing to score at least a hundred more runs to help India gain a little momentum.