Morning brief: G20 working group meeting in J&K's Srinagar today, Ukraine war updates, and more

The third G20 tourism working group meeting will be held in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday (May 22) amid tight security arrangements. The meeting will deliberate on the five key priority areas namely Green Tourism, Digitalisation, Skills, MSMEs and Destination Management. As the war in Ukraine rages on, Russia has questioned NATO's involvement in the transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine. This comes days after US President Joe Biden endorsed training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on these fighter jets.

And in the US, President Biden is set to meet House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday regarding debt ciling talks. Earlier, McCarthy sounded 'upbeat' and said he was more hopeful about reaching a decision.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The picturesque Kashmir in India's north is hosting its first-ever G20 meeting in the run-up to the Group of 20 nations' summit later this year in New Delhi. All the arrangements have been made by the Jammu and Kashmir administration with regard to the event as well as the security of the venue in Srinagar.

Days after US President Joe Biden endorsed training programmes for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, Russia said the transfer would raise questions over NATO's involvement in the conflict. Russia's Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov questioned the military alliance on what would happen if American soldiers took off from NATO airfields.

US President Joe Biden is set to meet House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Monday ( May 22) regarding debt ceiling talks after they spoke on the phone while the former was on his way home after attending the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his ruling New Democracy party managed to trump the opponents in the parliamentary elections held on Sunday. With most votes counted, the Conservative party had gained nearly 41 per cent of the vote share and was en route to achieving victory in at least 146 seats of the 300-seat Hellenic Parliament.

WATCH | US-based Micron products are under fire in China over security concerns ×

WATCH WION LIVE HERE