Greek election: Mitsotakis' centre-right party scores big but fails to reach majority

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his ruling New Democracy party managed to trump the opponents in the parliamentary elections held on Sunday. With most votes counted, the Conservative party had gained nearly 41 per cent of the vote share and was en route to achieving victory in at least 146 seats of the 300-seat Hellenic Parliament.

Despite a stellar performance which Mitsotakis described as a "political earthquake", it is highly likely that the nation will head to re-election next month, unless some backdoor horse-trading yields some tangible results. The majority mark is 151 and with Mitsotakis not enthused about forging coalitions, the stage is set for another round of electoral fight.

"The people wanted the choice of a Greece run by a majority government and by New Democracy without the help of others," Mitsotakis said in a victory speech.

“The citizens want a strong government with a four-year horizon. Today’s political earthquake calls on all of us to speed up the process for a definitive government solution," he added.

While Mitsotakis prepares for the second battle, Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, following the protocol, will give the top three parties - New Democracy, Syriza and the socialist PASOK, three days each to form a coalition government.

Notably, four years ago, winning over 41 per cent of the vote would have easily allowed the party to format government. However, changes in electoral rules mean that more than 45 per cent vote share is required as the winning party is no longer entitled to a 50-seat bonus in the first round.

A second election will take place on July 2 and under the new laws, the winner will be given a boost of up to 50 of Parliament's 300 seats. Tsipras disappointed with the result This is the first election since the country was freed from the supervision of international lenders who had provided bailout funds over the last few years.

Mitsotakis, 55, a Harvard-educated former banker was facing a stiff competitor in 48-year-old Alexis Tsipras, who heads the left-wing Syriza party and served as prime minister during some of the financial crisis’ most turbulent years. However, after the poll outcome, Tsipras described his party's performance as "extremely negative".

During the canvassing trail, Mitsotakis promised to build on his earlier work, having taken the country out of financial duress. Taking a leaf out of US President Joe Biden's book, Mitsotakis used the "Let’s finish what we started" slogan to attract the voters.

Meanwhile, Tsipras used the cost of living crisis as a poll plank to woo voters by offering to increase the minimum wage and create more jobs.

(With inputs from agencies)