Morning brief: France protests, Joe Biden's new measures for student loan relief, and more

The violent protests in France triggered by the fatal police shooting of a teen continued for a fourth straight night. Violent protesters, mostly young, clashed with police and looted luxury stores, putting further pressure on President Emmanuel Macron.

After millions of Americans expressed anger over Supreme Court bringing down the student loan relief program, United States President Joe Biden announced new measures to ease the financial burden.

Around 25 people, including three children, were charred to death and eight others suffered injuries after a bus, in which they were travelling, caught fire on the Maharashtra expressway.

At least 48 people lost their lives after a truck rammed into several other vehicles at a busy junction in western Kenya on Friday night, said the police.