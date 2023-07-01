India: 25 people charred to death, eight injured after bus catches fire on Maharashtra Expressway

Around 25 people were charred to death and eight others suffered injuries after a bus, in which they were travelling, caught fire on the Maharashtra expressway.



Officials stated that the bus, which was headed to Pune, was carrying around 33 people and added that the incident that took place on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway had occurred at around 2 am (local time). The police officials informed that the bus rammed into a divider which led to a tyre burst after which it caught fire near Buldhana.

ALSO READ | India: Six electrocuted as live wire falls on chariot during Rath Yatra in Tripura

"25 people were burnt to death in the accident. The injured, including the bus driver, have been shifted to a hospital for treatment,” said Sunil Kadasane, Superintendent of Police, Buldhana. He stated that they have registered a case and an investigation into the incident is going on.



Buldhana SP Kadasane further confirmed that 33 people were on the bus when the unfortunate incident took place.

Injured people shifted to another hospital

Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni, speaking to news agency ANI, said that they are shifting the injured people to Buldhana Civil Hospital.



“At least 25 people feared dead and several injured after a bus carrying 32 passengers burst into flames on Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway in Buldhana. The injured are being shifted to Buldhana Civil Hospital. 25 bodies are extracted from the bus. 6-8 people are injured," stated Buldhana Police Deputy SP Baburao Mahamuni.

WATCH | New Zealand fire: At least 10 killed, many injured after fire in a hostel in Wellington | WION



"The driver of the bus, who survived the incident, said that the bus overturned after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus,” Kadasane informed.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.