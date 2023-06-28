India: Six electrocuted to death after live wire falls on chariot during Rath Yatra

At least six people, which included two children, lost their lives and 15 others suffered injuries after an overhead high-voltage electric wire came in contact with a chariot during the Rath Yatra in Indian state Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday.

As per the police, the unfortunate incident took place amid the "Ulto Rath" procession, which marks the Hindu god Jagannath and his two siblings' return journey after the annual Rath Yatra festival. The chariot was constructed using iron and the devotees had heavily decorated it.

On Wednesday, as the chariot came into contact with an overhead electric wire, it led to a surge of electricity, leading to the death of six people on the spot.

The people who suffered injuries in the accident were rushed to a nearby hospital. As per media reports, many of them remain in critical condition. The injured people will be transferred to Unakoti District Hospital.

“We have got information about 15 others who were injured in the incident. They were rushed to Unakoti District Hospital at Kailashahar,” said Assistant Inspector General (Law and Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury, while speaking to Indian Express.

An investigation has been launched by the police into the incident and the officials are trying to understand how the electric wire came in contact with the chariot. Condolences pour in The deaths were condoled by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha who announced on social media that he is heading towards Kumarghat from Agartala, where he will take stock of the situation.

"In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the 'Ulta Rath'. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time," Saha wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, chief of Opposition TIPRA Motha Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma also extended his condolences.

“Hearing about a terrible incident in Kumarghat during the rath yatra, my prayers and condolences to all those who have been affected. I have immediately asked all my local MLAs and MDC to extend all help possible,” he tweeted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to send his condolences over the tragic incident.

"The mishap during the Ulta Rath Yatra at Kumarghat is saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Modi said.

