Road crash in Kenya claims lives of at least 48
At least 48 people lost their lives after a truck rammed into several other vehicles at a busy junction in western Kenya on Friday night, said the police.
"So far we can confirm 48 dead and we are suspecting one or two are still trapped under the truck," local police commander Geoffrey Mayek told AFP after the accident on the highway between the towns of Kericho and Nakuru.