Morning brief: Ex-US ambassador to Bolivia arrested, and more

Former United States ambassador to Bolivia Manuel Rocha has been arrested in a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) counterintelligence probe, accused of secretly serving as an agent of Cuba's government, the news agency Associated Press reported early Monday (Dec 4).

Tension gripped New Zealand's Wellington on Monday (Dec 4) as the city's police and the New Zealand Defence Force's bomb squad responded to reports of suspicious packages outside the United States and Israeli embassies.

Eleven climbers died in a volcanic eruption in Indonesia on Monday (Dec 4), forcing the authorities to halt their search operation for the remaining missing 12 people. The 2,891-metre-high volcano spewed ash as high as 3 km (9,843 ft) into the air, prompting the authorities to raise an alert to the second-highest level and prohibiting residents from going within 3 km (1.86 miles) of the crater.

Ukraine has launched an investigation into the alleged "execution" of two Ukrainian soldiers near the embattled town of Avdiivka. The soldiers, as per The Guardian, had emerged from their trench when they were gunned down.