New Zealand on edge: Suspicious packages with fake baby covered in blood found outside US, Israeli embassies

Tension gripped New Zealand's Wellington on Monday as the city's police and the New Zealand Defence Force's bomb squad responded to reports of suspicious packages outside the United States and Israeli embassies.

The reports, as per NZ Herald, prompted cordons, lockdowns, and a coordinated security effort.

Suspicious packages galore

As per a police spokesperson, the events unfolded as authorities received an alert about the first suspicious package outside the US Embassy on Fitzherbert Tce at precisely 1:40 pm.

Almost simultaneously, a second package was reported outside the Israeli Embassy on Brandon Street at 1:50 pm.

Stuff, a New Zealand based news-outlet reported that the package might involve a fake baby covered in blood. However, a spokesperson for the Israeli embassy could not confirm details regarding contents of the package.

Swift response

Swinging into action, the New Zealand Defence Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, in tandem with the police, assessed the threat. They have confirmed that there is no threat to the public. Cordons have now been lifted, reports the NZ Herald.

Cordons which were placed as a precautionary measure initially disrupted normal pedestrian and vehicular traffic, as pedestrians and motorists were asked to plan their trips to the city and avoid the area from which the packages were reported.

Additionally, nearby schools, including Queen Margaret College, were temporarily placed in lockdown.

In a statement, the police said: "Police thank all those impacted by the cordons for their patience and cooperation."